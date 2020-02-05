Feds Can't Escape Suit Over U Visa Waiting List

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services can't dodge a Mexican national's lawsuit over its failure to put her on the waiting list for a U visa, after an Illinois federal judge said the court can't rule that the three-year delay in reviewing her application is reasonable. U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee on Wednesday shot down the federal government's bid to toss the suit from Rosa Ludivina Camarena, who submitted a U visa petition in August 2016 after facing domestic violence and aggravated stalking. U visas are given to immigrants who help law enforcement after being victims of or witnesses to crimes...

