SEC Can Recoup $600K From 2 Traders In Manipulation Case

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge signed two default judgments on Tuesday that order a pair of overseas traders to pay a combined $600,000 in fines and disgorgement over an alleged stock manipulation scheme. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has motioned for default judgment entries against four of the five defendants named in a June complaint accusing citizens of Malaysia, Singapore and China of faking legitimate trading in shares of a Las Vegas company that supposedly holds a patent related to cancer diagnosis but has no cash or assets. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods acquiesced to the agency's request for...

