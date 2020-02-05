9th Circ. Urged To Revive Dead L'Oreal Worker's Benefits Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 7:57 PM EST) -- A deceased L'Oreal worker's husband has urged the Ninth Circuit to revive her suit claiming the cosmetics giant falsely promised it would pay all or part of her medical and dental premiums while she was disabled, arguing the lower court wrongly found she waited too long to sue. David J. Prato, who was substituted as the plaintiff in the case after his wife, Kathleen Rave, died while her suit was still in court, asked the appellate court on Monday to reverse now-retired U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth D. Laporte's dismissal of the suit over the statute of limitations. Monday's filing said that...

