Commerce Must Again Rethink Chinese Steel Rod Duty

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade again ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to rethink its use of financial data from Thailand in its anti-dumping investigation of Chinese steel rod imports, saying the department hasn't sufficiently explained its brokerage and handling costs calculation. Judge Claire R. Kelly said in an opinion Monday that Commerce was right not to alter financial data from two Thai companies in its individual examination of Jiaxing Brother Fastener Co. Ltd.'s steel rod exports. But the department must further explain why it is using container weight in its brokerage and handling costs calculation even though weight is not...

