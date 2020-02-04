3rd Generic Drug Executive Indicted For Price-Fixing

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice accused a former top executive at Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. of plotting to fix prices of antibiotics and diabetes treatments in Pennsylvania federal court on Tuesday — the third executive charged in the watchdog's criminal probe of the generic drug industry. Ara Aprahamian participated in two conspiracies to fix prices, rig bids and divvy up customers for medications used to treat and manage arthritis, seizures, pain, various skin conditions and blood clots, according to an indictment filed on Tuesday. He's also accused of making false statements to the FBI when the agency executed a search warrant...

