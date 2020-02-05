Ex-Goldman VP Takes Gay Bias Suit To Federal Court

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 4:08 PM EST) -- A gay ex-Goldman Sachs vice president who claims the finance giant fired him for complaining about homophobic comments, like being told he “sounded too gay,” moved his case to federal court Tuesday in order to get it in front of a jury more quickly. William Littleton’s suit claims that despite his stellar performance and swift rise through the company’s ranks from analyst to vice president by the time he turned 27, he was fired for speaking up about the company’s intolerance of LGBTQ workers and his own mistreatment because of his sexuality. The federal suit, initially filed in state court in...

