Ex-Judges Advise Justices On Deportations Over State Crimes

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- Immigrants shouldn't have to prove their state criminal convictions do not trigger deportation, 30 former immigration judges and other advocates have told the U.S. Supreme Court. In separate amicus briefs in support of a Mexican father seeking to remain in the U.S. after being convicted of a misdemeanor in Nebraska, the advocates told the justices that forcing immigration judges to sift through state conviction records to determine eligibility for relief from deportation would lead to inconsistent court rulings and create further delays in immigration court proceedings that are already backlogged. "Requiring [immigration judges] to assess inconclusive conviction records to determine whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS