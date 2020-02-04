New Calif. Privacy Law Surfaces In Salesforce Data Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 10:52 PM EST) -- California's new consumer privacy law made an appearance in a proposed class action filed in Oakland federal court that accuses children's clothing company Hanna Andersson and its online payment services provider Salesforce of failing to properly safeguard customers' sensitive data. Plaintiff Bernadette Barnes sued Hanna Andersson LLC and Salesforce.com Inc. on behalf of herself and other customers Monday for allegedly allowing hackers to steal purchase information, including credit card details and billing addresses, between September and November of 2019. "In addition to their failure to prevent the breach, Hanna and Salesforce failed to detect the breach for almost three months," Barnes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS