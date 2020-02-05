AT&T Can't Dodge $1M Contract Suit Over Bandwidth Hubs

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 4:26 PM EST) -- AT&T Corp. can't escape a suit alleging it failed to pay a Chicago-based satellite communications company nearly $1 million in reimbursements for its installation of bandwidth aggregation hubs, with an Illinois federal judge ruling the breach of contract claim "is not necessarily untimely." U.S. District Judge John Zihun Lee on Tuesday rejected AT&T's bid to throw out the case on untimeliness grounds. The judge said there is limited record before him at this stage in the litigation and that it would be premature to rule the suit by Network Innovations Inc., which does business as Nitel Inc., lacks conceivable facts to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS