Algae Supplier Execs Must Face Investors' Trimmed Claims

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- A California federal judge pared down claims Tuesday against former executives of a biotechnology company but gave investors a chance to revise their accusations that the company told lies about its edible algae products that caused a drop in its stock price. U.S. District Judge James Donato denied part of the TerraVia Holdings Inc. executives' most recent request to end the investors' proposed consolidated class action. The judge said the investors properly alleged that company representatives' public statements misrepresented known facts about algal offerings it once supplied to companies, including the maker of popular meal replacement Soylent. But the judge dismissed...

