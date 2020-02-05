Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mining Co. Seeks To Toss EPA's Gold King Spill Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- Mining company Sunnyside Gold Corp. wants a New Mexico federal court to toss multidistrict litigation seeking to hold it liable for a 2015 Gold King Mine breach that contaminated water sources with toxic minerals, arguing that claims in the case are time-barred.

The company said a second amended complaint that names five new plaintiffs is barred by New Mexico and Colorado’s respective four- and two-year statutes of limitations, according to a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday.

The mining company argued that the additional plaintiffs, part of a group of Navajo Nation members living in New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Utah, known...

