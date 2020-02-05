Mining Co. Seeks To Toss EPA's Gold King Spill Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- Mining company Sunnyside Gold Corp. wants a New Mexico federal court to toss multidistrict litigation seeking to hold it liable for a 2015 Gold King Mine breach that contaminated water sources with toxic minerals, arguing that claims in the case are time-barred. The company said a second amended complaint that names five new plaintiffs is barred by New Mexico and Colorado’s respective four- and two-year statutes of limitations, according to a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday. The mining company argued that the additional plaintiffs, part of a group of Navajo Nation members living in New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Utah, known...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS