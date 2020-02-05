Starbucks Customer Says Venti Sizes Have Grande Caffeine

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- A disgruntled latte buyer hit Starbucks with a proposed class action in California federal court Tuesday, alleging that the coffee giant is tricking customers into buying larger espresso-based drinks despite them containing as much caffeine as a smaller size. Starbucks Corp. customer Teresa Adams claims the company "engages in widespread false and deceptive advertising designed to cheat consumers without giving them the benefit of their coffee bargain." Starbucks generally offers three sizes of espresso beverages: tall, which is the smallest; grande, which is medium; and venti, which is the largest. Adams says the proof of the scam is right on Starbucks'...

