UK Scrutinizing FanDuel Owner's £10B Gambling Merger

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 4:06 PM EST) -- Britain's competition watchdog has kicked off an investigation into the planned combination of Irish bookmaker and FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment and Canadian gambling firm The Stars Group, saying it wants to suss out whether the merger would hurt U.K. markets. The Competition and Markets Authority announced its probe into the deal Wednesday, citing a desire to determine "whether the [merger] may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services." The combination, which was unveiled in October and is reportedly worth about £10 billion ($13 billion), would...

