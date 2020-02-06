Tribe Slams Asset Manager For Risky Investments

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- A Native American tribe has sued an asset management firm in California federal court, saying it shirked its duty to buy securities that matched the tribe's investment profile and ended up losing about $1.32 million within days. The federally recognized Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians filed its complaint Tuesday against Toronto-based Goldenwise Capital Management Inc. and its principal and chief investment officer, Huakun Ding, alleging that Ding claimed to be an expert in sophisticated securities but failed to ascertain the tribe's financial goals and subjected the tribe's account to excessive risk. In June 2016, the tribe retained Goldenwise and Ding...

