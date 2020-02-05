Skadden, Willkie Steer Spotify Deal For The Ringer

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 2:27 PM EST) -- Spotify, represented by Skadden, said Wednesday it agreed to acquire The Ringer, a Willkie-led sports and pop culture media company with a deep catalog of podcasts created by former ESPN writer Bill Simmons. The companies did not disclose the terms of the acquisition Wednesday. Buying The Ringer, which was founded by Simmons in 2016, continues Spotify's expansion into the podcast business. The streaming giant will pick up podcasts from The Ringer including "The Bill Simmons Podcast," "The Rewatchables," "The Big Picture" and "The NFL Show." Last year, Spotify paid more than $200 million for Gimlet Media, the maker of podcasts including "Reply...

