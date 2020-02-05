3rd Defendant Charged In Computer Auction Rigging Probe

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- A Missouri businessman has become the third suspect indicted in a conspiracy to rig bids in online government auctions for surplus computer equipment, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. The four-page Jan. 30 grand jury indictment against Alan Gaines was unsealed Tuesday in Minneapolis federal court, prosecutors said. It alleges that Gaines conspired with others to suppress and eliminate competition by fixing prices, rigging bids and allocating markets for equipment offered at online public auctions hosted by the General Services Administration in several states, including Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania, between July 2012 and May 2018. The charge comes amid an ongoing...

