Ill. High-Stakes Gambler Admits He Took $9.6M From Investor

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 2:45 PM EST) -- A 27-year-old high-stakes gambler pled guilty in Illinois federal court Wednesday to charges that he scammed an unnamed investor out of $9.6 million he falsely claimed he’d use to make stock trades and sporting event bets. Chicago-area resident Robert Gorodetsky pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return during his initial appearance before U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo. Prosecutors charged Gorodetsky by information in January, claiming he ran his scheme against the investor between 2014 and 2018 and filed at least one false tax return to help cover his tracks. Gorodetsky faces...

