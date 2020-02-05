Casper Sleep Cuts IPO Price While Beam Lifts Target

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 4:11 PM EST) -- Mattress company Casper Sleep on Wednesday downsized its expectations for its Latham-steered initial public offering, while biotechnology company Beam Therapeutics bulked up its plans for its Ropes & Gray-steered debut. Casper Sleep Inc. said it now expects its 8.35 million shares to price between $12 and $13 apiece, setting up the online mattress seller to raise about $104 million if its shares price at midpoint. Casper had previously estimated a $17 to $19 per-share price. Beam Therapeutics Inc., meanwhile, increased the number of shares on offer from 6.25 million to 9.25 million, setting it up to bring in an additional $48...

