Del. Justices Ask Icahn To Justify Expanded Records Bid

Law360, Dover, Del. (February 5, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- Delaware’s Supreme Court justices pressed for precedents Wednesday that would support stockholder demands for records to bolster proxy fights, as interests of activist investor Carl Icahn tried to rescue a dismissed suit for board documents on a $55 billion Occidental Petroleum Corp. merger last year. Stephen E. Jenkins of Ashby & Geddes LLP, counsel to High River Limited Partnership and other Icahn funds, told a three-member panel that the court should judge such demands based on whether there is a credible basis of board wrongdoing or mismanagement — including mistakes or blunders — or a need for information material to board...

