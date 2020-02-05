BNSF Railway Prevails In Kansas Age Bias Trial

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- BNSF Railway Co. did not harass and force a 30-year employee into an early retirement because of his age, a Kansas federal jury found Tuesday. After a four-day trial, the Kansas City jury returned with a verdict in favor of BNSF, rejecting plaintiff Ervin J. Marshall Jr.'s allegations that starting in 2015, when he was 58 years old, he was given a new boss who was younger than he was and who purportedly began interfering with his ability to do his job, then unfairly criticizing him. Marshall alleged he was so mistreated that he had no choice but to retire in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS