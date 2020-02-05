Calif. Justice Open To Juries Deciding Civil Penalty Cases

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- A California Supreme Court justice appeared skeptical Wednesday of a district attorney's argument that only judges can decide false advertising and unfair competition disputes involving civil penalties, saying his opponent's argument that juries should decide penalties when billions of dollars are at stake has a "considerable degree of force." During a hearing in Sacramento, Justice Leondra R. Kruger told Alameda County District Attorney Matthew Beltramo that there appears to be more than $19 billion at issue in the government's case against Nationwide Biweekly Administration Inc., its subsidiary Loan Payment Administration LLC and its owner Daniel S. Lipsky. "Their point, which has...

