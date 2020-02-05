Trump Briefly Pushes Broadband Policy In Annual Address

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 3:16 PM EST) -- During his Tuesday night State of the Union address, President Donald Trump gave a brief shoutout to the importance of broadband policy, earning kudos from at least one policy group that last year complained about the subject's absence in the speech. More than halfway through his 80-minute remarks, Trump said he is "committed to ensuring that every citizen can have access to high-speed Internet, including and especially in rural America." The mention comes after a year during which telecom policy received a bit more attention from the White House, including an appearance by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai alongside the president. During...

