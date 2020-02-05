Netflix Dodges UK Taxes, Gets Subsidies, Parliament Told

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 5:49 PM EST) -- Netflix deliberately dodges its tax bills in the U.K. while receiving public subsidies in the form of relief from the British corporation tax for television production, the head of a parliamentary group on taxation said Tuesday night. Netflix, the online streaming service, was the subject of a debate in the British Parliament prompted by a report last month by the investigative think tank Tax Watch U.K. (AP) The online streaming service takes more out of the public purse than it contributes, according to Margaret Hodge, a Labour Party member of Parliament and head of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Responsible Tax. Hodge had called a debate...

