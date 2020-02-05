Ronaldo Rape Suit Recommended For Arbitration, Not Court

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- A Nevada magistrate judge has recommended that a suit by a Nevada woman alleging soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo raped her and paid her $375,000 to keep it quiet should go to arbitration, saying their confidentiality agreement dictates that the matter be resolved out of court. In a report filed Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Albregts said that while he thoroughly considered the arguments made by the woman that she was coerced and didn't have the capacity to enter into the deal, the agreement's arbitration provision is valid under Nevada law and controls the case. While the woman argued that the...

