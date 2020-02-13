5 Executive Compensation Considerations For Proxy Season

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 3:34 PM EST) -- Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co. LLC have issued their annual policy updates and FAQs related to say-on-pay and compensation matters, effective for annual meetings on or after Feb. 1 for ISS and Jan. 1 for Glass Lewis. As we head into the 2020 proxy season, companies should keep the following tips in mind related to these policy updates as they evaluate their compensation plans and draft compensation disclosure for their 2020 proxy statements. 1. Consider the revised ISS financial performance assessment to evaluate compensation arrangements in advance of ISS review. ISS initially uses a quantitative screen in...

