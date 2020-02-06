US Co. Wants Duties Up To 420% On Chinese Chemicals

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 2:25 PM EST) -- An Ohio chemical company is asking the U.S. Department of Commerce to hit Chinese manufacturers of corrosion inhibitors with anti-dumping duties up to 420.32%, alleging that Chinese chemical imports are being subsidized by the Beijing government and sold at unfairly low prices. Wincom Inc. asked Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission in a petition filed Wednesday to investigate whether liquid and solid forms of tolyltriazole and benzotriazole — two chemicals used to prevent metals from deteriorating — are being dumped in the U.S. and undercutting business for domestic producers. Chinese producers dominate the global market for corrosion inhibitors, leaving little...

