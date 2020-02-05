Think Tanks Call For FCC To Expedite C-Band Auction

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- A coalition of conservative and libertarian think tanks is asking the Federal Communications Commission for a speedy auction of the so-called C-Band satellite spectrum. Twelve groups, including American Enterprise Institute, Americans For Tax Reform, FreedomWorks and R Street Institute, urged the agency in a letter on Tuesday to expedite the reorganization and sale of spectrum currently held by four incumbent satellite companies. "We believe that auctioning the C-band spectrum is the most pressing issue facing the FCC today, and one that is critical to America's 5G future," the groups said in their letter. "It should be the Commission's top priority for...

