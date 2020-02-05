3rd Circ. Says Evangelical Christian Not Eligible For Asylum

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has refused to review a Board of Immigration Appeals decision denying asylum to an evangelical Christian, concluding the Guatemalan migrant failed to show he has a credible fear of being persecuted by gang members for his religious affiliation. The three-judge panel said in a Tuesday opinion that Yonatan David Orozco-Perez failed to prove he belongs to a so-called particular social group that is eligible for asylum relief based on fear of prosecution under the Convention Against Torture Act. Orozco-Perez argued evangelical Christians represent a particular social group being targeted by a local gang, according to the opinion. But...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS