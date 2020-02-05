Verana Health Nabs $100M Investment, Buys PYA Analytics

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 2:26 PM EST) -- Clinical data technology company Verana Health said Wednesday it scored a $100 million investment and bought the technology assets and team of large-scale data architecture company PYA Analytics. California-based Verana Health said the investment round was led by GV, the investment arm of Alphabet Inc. formerly known as Google Ventures. The financing included support from new investors Bain Capital Ventures, Casdin Capital and Define Ventures, as well as a group of existing investors, the company said. "Verana Health is building the team and technology to unlock deep clinical insights that support the development of new treatments while increasing our understanding of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS