Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Sues Gov't Over Blighted Building

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe launched a suit in federal claims court accusing the U.S. government of letting a government building located on the tribe's reservation fall into disrepair. The U.S. Department of the Interior, under various treaties and a 1957 agreement to relocate the building in question to the federally recognized tribe's land in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, was supposed to maintain the facility, which the suit said was used by both the Cheyenne River Agency of the Bureau of Indian Affairs and by the tribe for its own council offices. The federal government has since condemned the building, and the property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS