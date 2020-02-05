Direct Purchasers Drop Takata From Auto Parts MDL

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 9:18 PM EST) -- Takata Corp. has slipped out of claims from direct purchasers who are embroiled in multidistrict litigation against the Japanese auto parts giant over allegations it took part in a price-fixing scheme. A Michigan federal judge granted the request from the trio of direct purchasers Wednesday, dropping their claims against Takata but leaving its U.S. subsidiary on the hook in the yearslong litigation. Beam’s Industries, Inc., Findlay Industries, Inc. and NM Holdings Company told the court they had consulted with Takata, and the company consented to being nixed from the suit. The trio has already netted millions in settlements with other Japanese...

