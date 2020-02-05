Wrong Legal Standard Voids Calif. Worker's $2.5M Injury Win

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 8:36 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court on Wednesday vacated a $2.5 million verdict against a fruit company in a suit seeking to hold it liable for a contract truck driver's serious injuries, saying the trial judge failed to properly instruct the jury on the legal standard as applied to independent contractors. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District unanimously overturned the verdict and ordered a new trial in the suit accusing Sun Pacific Shippers LP, a mandarin orange grower, of causing injuries suffered by Jesus Alaniz, a driver employed by one of its independent contractors,...

