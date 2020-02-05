Ex-CNN Producer's Bias Suit Survives At Calif. Appeals Court

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court has ruled that an Emmy-winning former CNN producer can move forward with his wrongful termination claims on remand from the state's high court, rejecting the network's assertion that the First Amendment kept the worker from proceeding. In its order Tuesday, the three-judge panel said CNN's initial showing that it fired Stanley Wilson over plagiarism — an action that would be protected under the state's anti-SLAPP law prohibiting suits that restrict free speech — didn't bring an end to the former employee's case, as the network had contended. Rather, Wilson had the chance to demonstrate that CNN's stated...

