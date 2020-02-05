CFPB Fines Think Finance Cos. $7 In Global Settlement

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 7:35 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is seeking just $1 apiece from Think Finance LLC and its six subsidiaries in an apparent move to maximize the potential recovery for borrowers of the lender’s allegedly usurious payday loans. The agency gave a Montana federal judge a proposed consent order Wednesday resolving its claims, without any admissions of wrongdoing, that Think Finance used sham tribal lenders to collect money it wasn't owed from borrowers whose loans were either partially or completely void in 17 states. The deal comes as part of a broader settlement related to Think Finance’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, a state...

