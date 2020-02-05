Legal Services Exec In $40M Pa. Fraud Case Disbarred

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to strip the owner of a now-defunct legal services coverage provider of his law license after he pled guilty to defrauding investors and lenders out of tens of millions worth of financial backing. The justices signed off on an order acknowledging that Gary Alan Frank, who was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison last fall, had agreed to give up his law license as a result of his crimes. The court did not comment on the case in issuing the disbarment order. Frank pled guilty last April after being slapped with a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS