Broker Guilty In 'Make A Lot Of Money' Investment Scheme

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- A federal jury in Las Vegas found an investment middleman guilty on nine counts and not guilty on one count over his role in a $5 million investment scheme dubbed Malom, an acronym for “Make a Lot of Money.” The jury found Sean Finn of Whitefish, Mont., a broker who allegedly recruited victims to invest in the Malom Group AG scheme, guilty of one count of conspiracy, four counts of wire fraud, and four counts of securities fraud. Finn was also not guilty of one count of wire fraud. Prosecutors accused Finn and five others in December 2013 of touting sham...

