Sheppard Mullin Adds Labor Duo From Vedder Price

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has added two former Vedder Price PC labor and employment practice shareholders, including the former head of the firm's West Coast practice, to its San Francisco office as partners, the firm announced Wednesday. Brendan Dolan, who led Vedder Price's West Coast practice, and Lucky Meinz have a wide range of experience representing employers and are the fourth and fifth partners to join Sheppard Mullin this year, the firm said. "Our labor & employment practice is as busy as it has ever been," Sheppard Mullin Chair Guy Halgren said in a release. "We continue to grow...

