Imported Wind Towers Tagged With More Early Duties

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce moved ahead with early-phase duties on wind towers from four countries on Wednesday after finding that the towers have been sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices. Following up on a petition filed by U.S. producers aligned as the Wind Tower Trade Coalition, Commerce preliminarily found that wind towers from Canada, Indonesia, Korea and Vietnam have been undercutting U.S. prices by rates of 5.04%, 6.38%, 5.98% and 65.96%, respectively. “As a result of today’s decision, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of utility scale wind towers from...

