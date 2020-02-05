Juno Announces Global Ch. 11 Loan And Plan Agreement

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 5, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- Bankrupt ride-hailing service Juno USA LP told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday that it had reached terms on a global deal to settle disputes over its Chapter 11 loan and plan documents that includes a payment from its parent company to pay unsecured creditors and administrative costs. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney William E. Chipman Jr. of Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole LLP said a plan sponsor payment of $825,000 will be made by Juno's parent company and debtor-in-possession lender GT Gettaxi Ltd. to fund the payment of administrative and priority claims and create a settlement trust that will...

