FCC Urged Not To Slash Unbundled Network Rules

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- Two groups pushing for broadband competition called for the FCC to jettison a plan to loosen requirements on phone carriers to unbundle their networks, saying on Wednesday that consumers want the choices and lower prices the rules aim to encourage. Public Knowledge, an open internet and consumer interest group, and Incompas, which promotes competitive networks, both slammed the Federal Communications Commission's plan in comments filed with the agency. The proposal would affect Unbundled Network Elements, or UNEs, designed to help small providers compete with monopolies. A split FCC voted to proceed in November on the proposed rules, which would lift the...

