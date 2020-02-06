Utah Clear To Intervene In Tribal Water Mismanagement Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- Utah has the go-ahead to step into the Ute Indian Tribe’s suit over the U.S. Department of the Interior's alleged mismanagement of the tribe’s water rights. A D.C. federal judge granted Utah’s motion to intervene Wednesday, saying that the state has shown it has a legally protected interest in the case that no other party can adequately represent. Utah made the request in April 2019, arguing that it should be involved because the case directly impacts the state’s scarce water sources and could adversely impact its citizens. The tribe, in opposition to the state’s intervention, claimed the state has no legally...

