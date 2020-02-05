NJ Board Urges Censure For Judge's Revenge Porn Remarks

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 9:38 PM EST) -- A New Jersey judicial ethics board recommended censuring a judge Wednesday who made discourteous remarks in a revenge porn case, where he called a woman's bid to get her boyfriend's wife to return racy photos "baloney" and advised the wife to dump the "knucklehead" and take half his pension. Judge Alberto Rivas chastised litigants and "demonstrated a lack of self-control that is inimical to a jurist's role as a neutral and dispassionate arbiter," wrote the Supreme Court of New Jersey's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct in its recommendation. The charges against Judge Rivas have been proven by clear and convincing evidence,...

