Italian Museum Wins Cybersquatting Row Over No-Show Co.

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 3:24 PM EST) -- Florence’s famed museum Uffizi Gallery won a victory by default in a lawsuit filed in Arizona federal court over a web agency’s use of a domain name after the company failed to respond to the museum’s cybersquatting and trademark allegations. In an order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell granted Uffizi’s motion for a default judgment against Liechtenstein-based BoxNic Anstalt, which had sued the museum in 2018 in an effort to obtain a ruling that it was the rightful owner of the “Uffizi.com” domain name. Uffizi, which had countered by arguing that it had superior rights to the name, asked...

