NYC Mayor Revives Call For Tax On Vacant Storefronts

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio renewed his push Thursday for state lawmakers to enact a commercial vacancy tax to curb the city's proliferation of empty storefronts, saying property owners should pay more in taxes if they allow buildings to lie dormant. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, during his State of the City address Thursday, said that a landlord holding onto a vacant storefront "makes the community less whole." (AP) During his seventh State of the City address, de Blasio said he would lobby legislators in state Capitol for the second year in a row to empower the city...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS