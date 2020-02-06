DOJ Antitrust Chief Issues Warning On State T-Mobile Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 4:20 PM EST) -- The head of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division issued a warning Wednesday about the potential consequences of a state-led challenge to T-Mobile's merger with Sprint during a speech that also touted progress in efforts to speed the merger review process. Speaking at the Media Institute Luncheon in Washington, D.C., Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim expressed concern about "third parties" undercutting decisions made by federal enforcers, pointing to the lawsuit from a contingent of state attorneys general seeking to block the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint. The DOJ reached a settlement with the companies allowing the deal to move ahead...

