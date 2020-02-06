Fortress Defends 'Constitutionally Protected' Patent Assertion

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- Fortress Investment Group LLC is trying to flip the script on a suit from Intel and Apple accusing the investment management firm of funding an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme, telling a California federal judge that it merely invested in "tiny" entities trying to enforce their constitutional patent rights. In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, Fortress and the alleged "patent assertion entities," or PAEs, it is accused of conspiring with argued that Apple and Intel are the ones with all the power. All Fortress did, according to the brief, was make loans and equity investments that allowed patent owners to enforce rights they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS