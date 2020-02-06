Dairy Co-Op Inks $1.4M Deal To End EEOC Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 2:22 PM EST) -- A western New York dairy cooperative has agreed to pay $1.35 million to resolve a federal discrimination suit from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging that the co-op hardly ever hired women. In a motion docketed Wednesday, the EEOC and Upstate Niagara Cooperative Inc. asked a New York federal court to sign off on a consent judgment to end a suit claiming the co-op flouted Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. "Upstate denied and continues to deny the EEOC's allegations," Robert C. Weissflach, an attorney for the co-op, said in a statement to Law360 on Thursday. "We...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS