McKinsey Denies Hiding Ch. 11 Conflicts As Texas Trial Begins

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- Consulting giant McKinsey & Co. faced off against longtime foe Jay Alix and the federal bankruptcy watchdog in a Texas court Wednesday, denying claims that it didn't disclose information about potential conflicts of interest in its bid to be hired as an adviser to Westmoreland Coal Co. In opening arguments before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones, McKinsey claimed it had disclosed every relevant connection the firm has to parties with an interest in the Westmoreland case, while Alix and the U.S. Trustee's Office repeated their allegations McKinsey is still holding back information from the court. Acting through the purpose-built entity Mar-Bow Value...

