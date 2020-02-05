Bernie Madoff Seeks Prison Release, Saying He's Dying

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 11:15 PM EST) -- Notorious Ponzi scammer Bernie Madoff asked a New York federal court on Wednesday to let him out of a 150-year prison sentence after serving just over a decade, saying he's expected to die soon due to complications from kidney failure. Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff, shown in a 2009 file photo, asked a federal judge Wednesday to grant him "compassionate release" from his 150-year prison sentence, saying he has terminal kidney failure and less than 18 months to live. (AP) Madoff opened his request by pointing out that in 2009, Scotland granted compassionate release from prison to Abdel Baset Ali al-Megrahi, the terrorist who...

