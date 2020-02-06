Litigation Likely As New York Frees Tenants From Broker Fees

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 6:42 PM EST) -- New guidance from the New York Department of State saying residential brokers for landlords can no longer require apartment seekers to pay their brokerage fees—a clarification to last summer's sweeping rent-control law—is likely to result in additional litigation, experts say. The change is part of a broader effort by Empire State lawmakers to offer more protection to renters amid some of the nation's highest rents in New York City. The big-ticket item of last summer's change was making rent control at most regulated apartments permanent, and lawyers say the latest broker fee clarification will result in additional costs for landlords, who...

